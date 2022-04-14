Stolen Kern County tractors recovered in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said tractors and forklifts stolen in the Lamont area were recovered Monday and Tuesday in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies and California Highway Patrol officers found a tractor, and two forklifts reported stolen out of the Lamont area while recovering a stolen vehicle in Madera.

KCSO's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit along with the CHP’s Central Division Investigative Services Unit found two more tractors Tuesday reported stolen from the Lamont area, said KCSO. After serving a search warrant for a nearby property, detectives found a fuel trailer reported stolen out of Kern County, said KCSO.

KCSO said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case should call KCSO's Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.