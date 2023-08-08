Study: One in six toddlers don't get all the vaccinations they need

(KERO) — A new study has found about one in six toddlers don't get all the vaccinations they need.

Researchers analyzed data from 16,000 children between the ages of 19 and 35 months. They specifically looked at seven multi-dose vaccines.

According to the study, 17 percent of toddlers started all the vaccination series but they didn't finish one or more of the doses. The authors a common reason is delayed medical records after moving to another state.

Meanwhile, about 73 percent of toddlers completed all the vaccination doses and just one percent didn't get any vaccines.

The study was published in thejournal "Pediatrics."