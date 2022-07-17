Watch Now
Suspect arrested after deputy shot twice in California

23ABC News
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 17, 2022
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP)  — A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being shot while investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened as the deputy approached the vehicle in a residential neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, the Sheriff's Department said.

Despite being shot twice, the deputy managed to return fire and then radio in a description of the suspect, who fled the vehicle and ran from the scene, officials said.

The 35-year-old suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody nearby. Officials said he was on parole and has an extensive criminal history.

The deputy, a five-year department veteran, was airlifted to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after treatment, sheriff's officials said at a news conference.

Two guns were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

