Suspect arrested in Lamont after threatening delivery driver with crowbar

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning in Lamont after a stand-off with police that ended with authorities using a K-9.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a man threatening a delivery driver with a crowbar. When they arrived in the 10900 block of Main Street, they found the suspect had barricaded himself inside a "seatrain."

Authorities tried for several hours to get the suspect to surrender in both English and Spanish, but he refused to exit. At which point deputies made entry and used a K-9 to secure the suspect at around 10:30 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lamont Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the situation.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040