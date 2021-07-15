Suspect leads police on chase in Bakersfield early Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police seized a large gun following a chase that began after a traffic stop.

Early Thursday morning at around 12:40 a.m. police tried to stop a car for a vehicle code violation around South H. Street and Planz Road. However, the driver failed to stop and led officers on a short chase which ended in the 2800 block of Cottonwood Road.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Lazaroy Miller, was taken into custody after the pursuit. According to a report from BPD, officers had to employ a "minor use of force" to conduct the arrest.

The gun was found during a search of the car.

Miller was arrested for firearm, evading, and gang-related charges.