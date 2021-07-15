Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect leads police on chase in Bakersfield early Thursday morning

The gun was found during a search of the car.
items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
Gun Seized During Police Pursuit, July 15, 2021
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:34:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police seized a large gun following a chase that began after a traffic stop.

Early Thursday morning at around 12:40 a.m. police tried to stop a car for a vehicle code violation around South H. Street and Planz Road. However, the driver failed to stop and led officers on a short chase which ended in the 2800 block of Cottonwood Road.

Police say the driver, 39-year-old Lazaroy Miller, was taken into custody after the pursuit. According to a report from BPD, officers had to employ a "minor use of force" to conduct the arrest.

The gun was found during a search of the car.

Miller was arrested for firearm, evading, and gang-related charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County