Suspects in Angel Berumen's hit-and-run released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Angel Berumen, who was hit and killed by a truck on Niles Street back in January, would have turned 17-years-old on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects involved asked for a bail reduction during their court appearance and are no longer behind bars now.

Court documents show a motion for bail reduction for suspects, 48-year-old Juan Rodelas, who was the driver of the truck, and 22-year-old Osbaldo Quintero-Ortega.

23ABC confirmed with the Kern County Central Receiving Facility that they were released from jail Wednesday night.

Those two suspects were part of the four arrested back on February 3 for their involvement in the crash and Berumen's death.

They are scheduled back in court for a pre-liminary hearing on February 22, which is the same day of Angel's funeral service.