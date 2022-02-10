Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspects in Angel Berumen's hit-and-run released

Two of the suspects asked for a bail reduction.
items.[0].image.alt
23ABC
Angel Berumen was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Jan. 25th.
Angel Berumen
Posted at 11:14 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 02:14:32-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Angel Berumen, who was hit and killed by a truck on Niles Street back in January, would have turned 17-years-old on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects involved asked for a bail reduction during their court appearance and are no longer behind bars now.

Court documents show a motion for bail reduction for suspects, 48-year-old Juan Rodelas, who was the driver of the truck, and 22-year-old Osbaldo Quintero-Ortega.

23ABC confirmed with the Kern County Central Receiving Facility that they were released from jail Wednesday night.

Those two suspects were part of the four arrested back on February 3 for their involvement in the crash and Berumen's death.

They are scheduled back in court for a pre-liminary hearing on February 22, which is the same day of Angel's funeral service.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack