Teen shot through glass door at Los Angeles area residence

Posted at 12:14 PM, Feb 07, 2022
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy was wounded after being shot through a glass door at an apartment north of Los Angeles.

An LA County sheriff's official says the teen was struck in the abdomen when shots were fired into the residence in Palmdale around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots. The boy, whose age was not given, was transported to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he was stable.

Detectives had no motive and no suspect description as of Monday morning.

