Tehachapi Police: Woman arrested after being found unconscious in SUV with drugs

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Police Department said a woman was arrested Wednesday after being found in an SUV unconscious with several hypodermic needles seen inside the vehicle.

Officers went to 1000 block of Capital Hills Parkway to assist Kern County Fire Department with a medical call at about 12;30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Aleah Cassiani, 43, of Lancaster, unconscious in the driver's seat of a Nissan SUV with several hypodermic needles seen, according to Tehachapi police.

Officers were able to wake up Cassiani and she tried to hide the hypodermic needles, according to police.

During a search police say officers found about 16 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of heroin, more than 200 hypodermic syringes, and two butterfly knives.

Police say they also found an additional syringe Cassiani tried to hide.

Cassiani was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a switchblade knife. She was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility.