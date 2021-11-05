Watch
Three injured in shooting in East Bakersfield

Officials: One woman in critical, stable condition
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:50:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officials confirm that three people were taken to Kern Medical on Friday morning after a shooting in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police and Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. Friday to a shooting along Rembrandt Street, a block east of Sierra Middle School In the area of Niles and Oswell streets.

Officials say deputies found numerous rifle and handgun shell casings and confirm three victims were transported to Kern Medical.

An woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical but stable condition, the other two victims suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

