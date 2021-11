DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of two men in Delano.

According to the department, deputies were called at about 8:30 p.m. Monday to the area of Road 136 and Avenue 12. When deputies arrived they found two men who had been shot.

Anyone with any information should call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.