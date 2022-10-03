Two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal stabbing in Los Angeles

Two 17-year-olds— a boy and girl — were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, police said.

The stabbing occurred as the two suspects were attempting to rob the victim Saturday afternoon in the Fashion District, according to the LA Police Department.

One of the teens teens pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the man, who died at the scene, according to police.

The coroner's office identified him as Du Lee, 56, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

The suspects were arrested a short time after the attack, police said.