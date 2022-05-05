Two men charged in illegal cockfighting in Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury charged on Thursday two men living in Bakersfield in an illegal cockfighting operation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, and Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, talked about cockfighting events events throughout February 2022. Calderon-Campos also mentioned a Feb. 12th event involving 15 roosters with a $5,000 prize for the winner, according to court documents.

Law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on April 26th at Ortega-Martinez’s residence and found about 250 roosters, training mitts, about 250 "gaffs" (sharp steel blades that get tied to the birds' legs), and various antibiotics and supplements commonly used in cockfighting training, according to court documents.

Calderon-Campos and Ortega-Martinez were arrested on April 26. Six other Kern County residents were arrested and charged with various drug trafficking offenses in a separate indictment.

If convicted, Calderon-Campos and Ortega-Martinez face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.