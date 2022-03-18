Two smash-and-grab burglaries in Porterville may be related

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Porterville Police Department said two smash-and-grab burglaries reported Friday morning appear to be related.

Porterville Police said officers received reports shortly before 5 a.m. of a vehicle backing into the front doors of Boot Barn at about in the 600 Block of West Vandalia Avenue.

When officers went to the business, the vehicle was gone but damaged the building and Boot Barn confirmed about $5,000 worth of items were stolen, said Porterville Police.

While officers were investigating the Boot Barn burglary, Porterville Police received reports of an alarm going off at Le Pink Chateau in the 600 Block of North Prospect Street.

When officers arrived, they found significant damage to front of the business and Le Pink Chateau confirmed about $2,000 worth of items were stolen, said Porterville Police.

Porterville Police said because of the time and similarities to the burglaries, they appear to be related.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should call Porterville Police at 559-782-7400 or through their Facebook page.