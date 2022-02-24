U.S. Marshalls Service arrests man in Memphis wanted in Bakersfield slaying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KERO) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a man Thursday in Memphis, Tenn., wanted in connection to a slaying in Bakersfield, said the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued in the shooting death of a man on Feb. 5th in the 2300 block of White Lane.

BPD detectives coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to find and arrest Williams in Memphis.

BPD said extradition proceedings are pending to send Williams into BPD custody. BPD said there are no other suspects outstanding in this case.