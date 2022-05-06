Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Uncle held in deadly arson attack on California family

Police Tape, Crime Scene Tape, Police Line (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of crime scene tape.
Police Tape, Crime Scene Tape, Police Line (FILE)
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:11:10-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central California authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly intentionally starting a house fire that killed his 18-month-old niece and 5-month-old nephew and severely burned their mother.

The fire was reported early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley city of Fresno.

The suspect, Filimon “Robert” Hurtado, was admitted to a hospital under guard because he also was burned.

He was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and arson.

It's not known if he has an attorney.

Police say the mother remains in critical condition

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!