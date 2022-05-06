Uncle held in deadly arson attack on California family

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central California authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly intentionally starting a house fire that killed his 18-month-old niece and 5-month-old nephew and severely burned their mother.

The fire was reported early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley city of Fresno.

The suspect, Filimon “Robert” Hurtado, was admitted to a hospital under guard because he also was burned.

He was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and arson.

It's not known if he has an attorney.

Police say the mother remains in critical condition