Verdict announced for arson case as guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A verdict for an arson case on Sept. 11 has been announced by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

The jury found Jesse Burnham guilty of felony charges on Nov. 19.

According to the DA, on Sept. 11, Burnham and his roommate had an argument at their house in Oildale. His roommate went back to sleep and a few hours later Burnham was seen taking his belongings out of the house.

Afterwards, Burnham was seen walking over to the side of the house where his roommate and his girlfriend were sleeping, poured gasoline on the wall, and set it on fire.

The Kern County Fire Department investigators determined the fire was set on purpose.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the conviction: “Arson crimes endanger entire communities, and the destruction that can be wrought from intentional fires cannot be understated. The threat from intentional arson is particularly serious when fire is used as a weapon to intentionally endanger victims.”

Burnham is facing a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.