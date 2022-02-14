Vice president of Modesto Hells Angels sentenced for drug trafficking scheme

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The vice president of the Modesto Hells Angels was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Michael Shafer, 34, of Modesto, in 2019 was the vice president of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Modesto. As part of a years-long investigation into the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, investigators obtained a court-authorized wiretap for his phone that showed Shafer was planning to distribute marijuana and heroin, according to court documents. In April 2019, Shafer was planning to smuggle heroin into Pleasant Valley State Prison with the help of a former Hells Angels member who was an inmate there.

Shafer was convicted for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.