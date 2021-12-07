Visalia teen arrested after threatening to kill 2 classmates

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested in California’s San Joaquin Valley after he allegedly threatened to kill two of his charter school classmates last week.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a teacher at Sycamore Valley Charter Academy in Visalia became aware Monday of the threats the teen had made on Friday. One of the students did not go to school because of the threats.

The teen, whose name was not made public, has been booked into a juvenile detention facility on suspicion of making criminal threats.

Detectives did not find firearms or other weapons at the teen’s home, even though school officials said the boy had made previous statements about having them there.