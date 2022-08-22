Woman arrested after dead dogs found in abandoned kennels in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 22-year-old Bakersfield woman has been arrested after numerous animals were found suffering from "various levels of neglect," including 11 dead dogs at several residences around the city.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, an investigation was begun in early August into allegations of animal abuse after 10 dogs were found dead in a closed kennel in an abandoned home. This led authorities to search three residences where they found 29 living dogs suffering from neglect, as well as 3 cats, and 11 dead dogs.

Bakersfield Animal Control rescued the living animals.

The investigation determined that Annie Schrieber of Bakersfield was running an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business and was directly responsible for the neglect. She was later arrested and faces multiple counts of felony animal abuse and other charges.

Several of the animals were microchipped

A number of both the living and deceased animals were microchipped. A majority of those owners have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone who has or has had pets in the care of Schrieber are encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.