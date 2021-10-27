Woman arrested after stealing car with two-year-old in it

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, a woman was arrested near Lamont after she stole a car with a two-year-old child in the back seat.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Sterling Road on a report of a kidnapping. When they arrived they learned that a woman had her car stolen at around 12:00 p.m. and that her child was still in the back seat. The suspect was described as a white woman in her 20s wearing a white tank top and a gray sweatshirt.

A short time later, the KCSO received a report that a woman was trying to hand a two-year-old to a passerby in the area of Di Giorgio and South Fairfax roads. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and found the suspect, the child, and the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the two-year-old child was returned to his mother unharmed.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.