Woman indicted in attempted stabbing in Sequoia National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A federal grand jury indicted a Manhattan Beach woman Thursday in the May 16th attempted stabbing of a man camping in Sequoia National Park.

Sarah E. Meenahan, 28, is charged with suspicion of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a lawful command.

According to court documents, Meenahan went into a camper van and tried to stab a man. The man was able subdue Meenahan before she could stab him.

According to court documents, Meenahan was driving a vehicle taken from a repair shop without the shop's or owner's permission.

She refused to comply with commands from National Park Service rangers and was arrested after rangers used a taser to take her into custody, according to court documents.

If convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, Meenahan faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. If convicted of failure to obey a lawful command, Meenahan faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail or a fine of up to $5,000.