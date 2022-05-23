Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman sought in death of professional cyclist from San Francisco

Police Lights (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 19:49:19-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police were searching Monday for a woman suspected in the fatal shooting of a professional cyclist at an Austin home.

The body of 25-year-old Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, of San Francisco, was found May 11.

Austin police issued a murder warrant for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong last week.

The warrant affidavit says there was a possible romantic triangle involving Armstrong, Wilson and another professional cyclist who had been Armstrong’s longtime boyfriend.

That man is not a suspect.

Wilson was in Austin for a race in Hico.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!