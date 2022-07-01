Woman suspected of DUI after driving into community pool in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KERO) — Sanger officials said a woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of DUI after driving a car into a community pool with about 20 people in the pool. No injuries were reported.

About 20 people were in the shallow end of the Sanger Community Center pool when a car crashed through two fences and landed in the deep-end of the pool, said the City of Sanger Fire Department.

Lifeguards broke the windshield with a metal pipe to remove the two women from the car, said the fire department.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

She was previously arrested about three years ago for DUI, said the fire department.