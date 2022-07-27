Woman wanted in connection to the 2020 death of Tehachapi child arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to arrest records, Sabrina Martinez, who was wanted in connection to the death of three-month-old Major Bailey, was arrested Tuesday night.

In December 2020, officers from the Tehachapi Police Department were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Mill Street where they found the infant, Major Bailey, not breathing. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the child was suffering from injuries consistent with child abuse and his parents, 30-year-old Mister Carse Bailey and 28-year-old Martinez were identified as suspects.

On July 14th of this year, felony warrants were issued for both Bailey and Martinez on multiple counts including murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Bailey was taken into custody Thursday at 5:36 p.m. on four felony charges. Details on his arrest are still limited at this time, but booking information from KCSO shows Bailey faces one count of murder, one count of assault on a child resulting in gross bodily injury or death, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and eight counts of willful cruelty to a child.

Martinez stands accused of murder and multiple counts of child abuse.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.