Dash cam captures shootout in Arkansas

What started as a routine traffic stop in Washington County Arkansas turned into a shootout.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department released dash cam video of an incident that happened on Sunday.

In the video, Corporal Brett Thompson attempts to pull over a car. The car didn't initially stop, leading to a slight pursuit.

Eventually the car stops and the driver, later identified as Luis Cobos-Cenobio, opens fire. Thompson returns fire and a gunfight ensues. The entire shootout lasts a little less than a minute before Cobos-Cenobio gets back in his car and takes off. He was later arrested.

No one was injured during the shootout.