Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

Darko Vojinovic/AP
A bee searches for pollen on a flower during a sunny spring day in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 8, 2022. A study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 20, 2022
(AP) — A new study says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects, and insects are essential for growing food.

Wednesday's study in the journal Nature says it's not just hotter temperatures and it's not just the lack of food or shelter from habitat loss, but it's how the two problems combine.

About 50% of the loss in total numbers of bugs can be blamed on the combination of warmer temperatures and habitat loss.

The problems make each other worse.

