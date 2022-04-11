Watch
Farms, fish on California-Oregon border to get less water

Klamath River
Travis VanZant/AP
In this photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is the Klamath River just below Iron Gate Dam in Siskiyou County, Calif., on July 8, 2021.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Farmers who rely on a federal irrigation project on the California-Oregon border will get one-seventh of the Klamath River water they would receive in a wetter year as historic drought grips the U.S. West.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation didn't release any water to irrigators in 2021 and says this year farmers will see their allocations fall further if they divert water illegally. The Bureau releases water seasonally from a lake that must be kept at a certain level to protect an endangered fish species that's important to the Klamath Tribes.

Downstream tribes are also fighting to save Klamath River salmon.

