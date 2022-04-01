Watch
NewsEnvironment

Actions

Fire and rain: West to get more one-two extreme climate hits

Climate Fire and Flood
Matt Udkow/AP
FILE - This Jan. 10, 2018 aerial photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows mudflow and damage to homes in Montecito, Calif. According to a study published in Science Advances on Friday, April 1, 2022, a one-two punch of nasty wildfires followed by heavy downpours, triggering flooding and mudslides, will strike the U.S. West far more often in a warming-hopped world, becoming a frequent occurrence. (Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File)
Climate Fire and Flood
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:45:24-04

(AP) — A new study says the West is going to get more one-two punches of nasty wildfires followed by extreme rainfall as the world warms.

Friday's study says these combinations, which can lead to mudslides and flooding, will increase eight-fold in the Pacific Northwest and double in California by the year 2100 in a global warming worst-case emissions scenario.

Study authors say events like 2018's Montecito mudslide that killed 23 people, where heavy rains followed a Santa Barbara fire, will become a frequent occurrence.

It's due to changes from global warming in both rainy and fire seasons.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!