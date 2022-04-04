No obituary for Earth: Scientists fight climate doom talk

(AP) — Scientists say climate change is bad, and getting worse, but it is not game over for planet Earth or humanity.

After years of trying to get people's attention about the massive harms of global warming, scientists now worry that some people have gone overboard and think there's nothing that can be done.

Some scientists say this doomism can lead to inaction and is more of a threat to needed action than denying climate change. And they say it is just not true. Lots can be done.

They say the worst of climate change can be avoided, but not if people spiral into gloom.