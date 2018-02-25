Multiple people wounded in reported explosion in English town of Leicester

Fair
A 'major explosion' was reported Sunday night by the BBC in the English town of Leicester, causing damage to a convenience store, and sending at least four people to the hospital.
Search and rescue teams were working to find and remove wounded victims from the explosion.
Several roadways in the area have been closed as police converge on the area.
Photos posted on social media show flames reaching into the sky from the explosion. The BBC reported that one of the buildings involved in Sunday's explosion had a "pancake collapse."
