Fact or Fiction: Badly burned home on the market for $400K?

A story online claims a badly burned home is on the market for nearly $400,000.

It's true.

The home in a suburb of Boston was damaged by an intense fire in August that blew out the front windows.

Firefighters also had to tear out part of the walls and ceiling.

Yet, it's being listed for $399,000.

The online listing even says "Attention contractors: House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House is being sold as is."

The median price for a single family home in Massachusetts is around $540,000.

