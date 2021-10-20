Fact or Fiction: Road sign indicates squid game?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A road sign in the UK is getting a lot of attention.

It shows a triangle, square, and circle and an arrow pointing to the left. This has many people wondering if it's leading people to the Squid Game.

In the hugely popular Netflix series, people are given a card with the same symbols which leads them to a deadly tournament of children games.

Fortunately, the road sign has no sinister intent.

Thames Valley Police tweeted out a message saying they can confirm that following the sign will not lead to the Squid Game.

It's just detour directions to help people get around some road work.