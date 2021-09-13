Watch
Fact or Fiction: Store accepts social media posts as payment?

Fact or Fiction: Store allows customers to pay with social media posts
Posted at 11:01 AM, Sep 13, 2021
(KGTV) — A story going around claims a new market lets you pay with social media posts rather than money.

It's true. "Pick Me Ups" is a new pop-up store in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. It sells limited-edition goods, including ice cream, glazed donuts, and jewelry.

The store runs solely on social media currency, so all you need to do is post on TikTok or Instagram to get your goods. The pop-up was created by MilkUP, so you'll need to include their hashtag on your posts.

You'll also need to follow the group on Instagram or TikTok to get into the store in the first place.

It will be open through Oct. 2.

