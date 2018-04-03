Fuel spill causes closure of lane on 99 near Rosedale Highway

Fair
A fuel spill by a big rig has led to the closure of one lane of the 99 near Rosedale Highway on Tuesday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a metal object punctured a fuel tanker, leading fuel to spill out on the 99 around 2 a.m.
Environmental Health was called to the scene to help with cleanup.
One lane of the Southbound 99 and one lane of the off ramp onto Rosedale Highway has been shut down for cleanup.
The Del Taco in Tehachapi on Tucker Road has been shut down due to multiple violations that included a sewage overflow in the drive thru and…
Valley Children's Healthcare was named Workplace of the Year for 2018 by The Advisory Board Company for the second year in a row.
The homeless situation in Kern County continues to be an issue and it appears there are more people on the street this year compared to last year.
There are many events going on around town this Saturday one of which is the CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk.