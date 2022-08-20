(KERO) — The Biden administration is ramping up its efforts against Monkeypox.

U.S health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the Monkeypox vaccine will soon be available.

They're also planning to make the vaccine available on site at large-scale gatherings of gay and bi-sexual men, which is a community hard-hit by the virus and outlining a plan to make treatment for Monkeypox more accessible.

While intimate contact is the highest-risk form of spread, Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection.

The White House says other populations are likely to become more vulnerable to Monkeypox, including college students, sports teams, and children at daycare centers.