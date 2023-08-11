Agricultural Worker Health Day in Arvin offers medical resources and advice

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Thursday marked the return of Agricultural Worker Health Day, and dozens of farmworkers gathered in Arvin to be recognized for their hard labor and provided with health care services and resources. Clinica Sierra Vista has partnered with local organizations to provide free food and to remind Kern County's agricultural workers about the resources that are available to them.

Emily Duran, CEO of Kern Family Health Care, says they attended the event in Arvin to provide on-the-spot services, including health screenings, essential kits for people who work outdoors, and assistance with scheduling medical appointments.

"Because they work from sunup to sundown, they don't necessarily have the time to go to your traditional primary care office. What we have partnered with Clinica Sierra Vista is really ensuring that the medical mobile unit is out here at their place of work and can actually provide those services," said Duran.

Sonya Acosta has been a farmworker for 4 years, and she says it was nice to see the community give back to those who work in the agricultural industry.

"It means a lot because you normally don't see stuff like this at all. It's actually a good thing, and I know it makes people feel good, not just about themselves but in general," said Acosta. "It's actually a help for us."

Christiana Ibarra, who has been a farmworker for over a decade, shares these thoughts, adding that this line of work is not easy, especially in the summer months.

"The truth is it's really good because people can better understand that life in the fields is hard. The people that take care of us, give us water, make sure that we are okay in the heat, that's really nice," said Ibarra.

Olga Meave, CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista, says that as health professionals, it's important for her organization to focus on the necessities that help keep farmworkers at the peak of their health.

"They tend to have certain conditions that are chronic, and because of their line of work sometimes they go unattended," said Meave. "We want to make sure we o a better job and have all the resources out there for them so they can get the care that they need when they need it."