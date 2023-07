(KERO) — A new study is shedding light on the state of young people's mental health.

According to new research, more children and teens are being sent to the hospital for suicidal thoughts and attempts. The increase was found from 2016 to 2021.

Researchers say 57 percent of cases involved girls. The average age of patients was 15.

Most cases were seen in April and October. Researchers say the findings suggest that the academic calendar may affect young people's mental health.