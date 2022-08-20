As temperatures rise so do the chances of hot car deaths among children

(KERO) — A rise in temperatures means parents need to pay even more attention to their kids while traveling to and from school and daycare.

Deanna Padilla with Omni Family Health says last year 23 kids died from being left in a hot vehicle and 16 have died this year.

The national non-profit Kids and Cars data shows in California most of these deaths happen after a parent or caregiver unknowingly leaves a child strapped in a car.

Padilla says their mistake can have dire consequences in a matter of minutes.

"So the biggest danger in this situation is heat stroke. The body’s temp is going to rapidly rise they are going to be dehydrated, agitated, start to have muscle cramps disorientation eventually their sweating mechanisms are going to fail and their body will be unable to cool down. This very quickly can lead to organ failure, brain damage, and death.

Kids and Cars reports the last death involving a child and a hot car in Kern County occurred in 2014.