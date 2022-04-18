Blueberries could help treat wounds

(KERO) — Blueberries may be the answer to hard-to-heal wounds. Researchers at the University of Maine found that an extract in the food can improve healing.

They tested the extract on mice and found the mice that received the topical showed a 12-percent increase in wound closure.

Chronic wounds such as diabetes-related sores and pressure ulcers can be categorized as non-healing due to the poor development of nutrient-rich blood vessels.

Scientists say the topical enhanced cell migration and healthy blood vessel formation to help the healing process.