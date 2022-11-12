Watch Now
Deadly listeria outbreak spreads to six state

Dozens of precooked ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concern
Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 12, 2022
(KERO) — As Thanksgiving approaches, make sure all services are clean and you double check those ingredients. More people are getting sick from contaminated deli meats and cheeses.

A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.

And it's serious, one person has already died and another became ill while pregnant and lost their baby.

Investigators are trying to identify any specific products or delis that may have been contaminated.

