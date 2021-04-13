Doctors say they're seeing an increase in organ transplants during the pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic is adding to an already long list of people needing organ transplants.

A doctor at Johns Hopkins University says hospital are seeing a surge in patients who heart and lungs have been severely damaged. The United Network for organ sharing says surgeons performed nearly 60 transplants through March, for people with COVID-related organ disease.

54 patients needed lung transplants and four needed a new heart. More than two dozen people remain on waiting lists.

Doctors says it;s not known how many COVID survivors will need organ transplants, and suggest starting a registry to track the outcomes.