Doctors say they're seeing an increase in organ transplants during the pandemic

Posted at 6:37 AM, Apr 13, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pandemic is adding to an already long list of people needing organ transplants.

A doctor at Johns Hopkins University says hospital are seeing a surge in patients who heart and lungs have been severely damaged. The United Network for organ sharing says surgeons performed nearly 60 transplants through March, for people with COVID-related organ disease.

54 patients needed lung transplants and four needed a new heart. More than two dozen people remain on waiting lists.

Doctors says it;s not known how many COVID survivors will need organ transplants, and suggest starting a registry to track the outcomes.

