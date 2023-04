(KERO) — The FDA is adding new safety warnings to opioid pain medications making all opioid drugs include a warning about increased sensitivity to pain and the risk of overdose.

The FDA says patients who use opioid pain relievers after surgery often have some leftover, which puts them at risk for overdose or addiction.

Regulators say the updated safety warnings will give clarity about who should be prescribed these drugs as well as the appropriate dosage and administration.