Fears of rising maternal mortality rates following the end of Roe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Following the United States Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade health experts fear more states will see an increase in maternal mortality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi have the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Those states also had "trigger laws" that took effect immediately after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Data shows maternal death rates in states with those laws are almost two times higher than in states without them.

Some health experts say the combination of more restrictive abortion laws, more births, and insufficient care will result in more pregnancy-related deaths.