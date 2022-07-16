Watch Now
Fourth kind of COVID-19 vaccine to be available in U.S

The vaccine from novavax now has f-d-a emergency use authorization.
FDA approves new COVID Vaccine
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 16, 2022
(KERO) — You might be able to get a fourth kind of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S soon. The vaccine from Novavax now has FDA emergency use authorization and the CDC is expected to recommend it as soon as this month.

It's unlike the other three vaccines, because it uses protein fragments to teach the body how to fight COVID.

If you're vaccinated against Hepatitis B or Whooping Cough, you've probably already had a vaccine that works like this.

The latest variants weren't around when Novavax developed its vaccine, but the company says it appears to have a broad immune system response to the BA five omicron offshoot which is the dominant variant right now, and the most contagious one yet.

Experts say getting vaccinated is your best protection against severe illness.

