BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mammogram screenings will be free Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Greenfield Resource Center.

Keep in mind you do have to make an appointment for this event by calling 661-323-3238.

In addition to these free mammograms, dignity health will also provide health screenings that include blood gluclose, hemoglobin, cholesterol and blood pressure.