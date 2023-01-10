Grounded in Health for 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 2023 marks the third year of the covid-19 pandemic, and in that time it has impacted millions of people. Many people's physical health has been affected by the restrictions on activities, but the increased isolation that comes with those restrictions has also taken a toll on many people's mental health. That's why Kern County Public Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services have partnered together to create new health initiative for 2023.

Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health explains the health issues impacting Kern County.

"More than 71 percent of Kern County adults are either overweight or obese, and Kern County experiences more deaths due to diabetes than anywhere else in the state of California," said Carrigan.

It's no secret that covid-19 hasn't helped with those statistics, and that has led to the creation of Grounded in Health, a new public health initiative centered around helping Kern County residents stay healthy and happy all year long.

"As we embark on this new year, many people set New Year's resolutions related to getting healthy, and most parents want to promote good health in any way they can," said Carrigan.

Grounded in Health will focus on a new health topic every month, from things like exercising regularly to healthy eating. Behavioral Health Director for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Stacy Kuwahara says this is critical, considering the pandemic has altered the way certain things operate.

"There was so much that was restricted during the pandemic. We weren't interacting with our world, with our families, with our friends in the same way we were," said Kuwahara. "Some people were very isolated."

Kuwahara notes that individuals with significant mental health conditions have a 10 to 25 year reduction in their life expectancy. The goal of this initiative is not only to help Kern residents become active, healthy, and happy, but also to reduce these statitstics.

Kuwahara says it's more than just spending time outdoors.

"Addressing our physical health, emotional health, our spiritual health, and our social health patterns and behaviors. Approaching even just one of these areas has potential and meaningful impacts on all our domains of well-being," said Kuwahara.

The initiative has not only created a website that provides tips, resources, and information, but there will also be billboards and buses wrapped in oak trees, symbolizing strength, stability, and power. Kuwahara also adds that dialing the Suicide and Crisis Hotline is a great resource.

"If you are having a really hard time, if you are having some concerning thoughts or you need to know where to get mental health services, 988 is a great place," said Kuwahara.