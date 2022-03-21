Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

Harvard study casts doubt on use of medical marijuana for treating anxiety and depression

Study compared over 200 patients
A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana for treating anxiety and depression. A Harvard Medical study compared over 200 patients in two groups with one group got a medical marijuana card to treat their health symptoms immediately and the other had to wait 12 weeks. It turned out that patients who got earlier access, were 20% more likely to develop a marijuana use disorder.
Medical Marijuana (FILE)
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 13:06:31-04

(KERO) — A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana for treating anxiety and depression.

The Harvard Medical study compared over 200 patients in two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to treat their health symptoms immediately. The other had to wait 12 weeks.

It turned out that patients who got earlier access were 20-percent more likely to develop a marijuana use disorder. That means they became dependent on marijuana without showing improvement in their health symptoms.

Harvard researchers say their study shows patients on medical marijuana need closer supervision to have better outcomes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!