How to prevent the spread of mosquitos

(KERO) — Monday marks the start of National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. So far this year, Kern County has already seen one case of West Nile Virus.
Here are some tips on how to stop the insects from spreading.
The best step you can take to prevent breeding is to eliminate areas where mosquitos hang out. Areas with shallow water like birdbaths, fountains, and pools are of particular concern.
Public health says to make sure you get rid of stagnant water in those areas and to make sure all pools are kept clean.
When you're outside it's important to keep yourself safe from mosquitos. Public health recommends wearing bug spray and wearing long sleeves.
Here are some more tips from Kern County Public Health:
- Avoid mosquitoes at all times of the day.
- Avoid mosquito-infested areas and use mosquito repellent on exposed skin.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever you are outdoors.
- Do not allow water to collect and stagnate in old tires, flowerpots, fountains, birdbaths, pet bowls, or other containers. These are prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
- Keep swimming pools operating properly; drain water from pool covers.
- Stock garden ponds with fish that eats mosquito larvae such as gambusia, goldfish, and others.
- Empty and scrub the walls of birdbaths and wading pools weekly to remove any attached mosquito eggs.
- Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.