Kaiser Permanente opens new Target clinic in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente opened a new Target clinic in Northwest Bakersfield.

The clinic at 9100 Rosedale Highway offers care to members and non-members and patients can schedule an appointment online.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Target Corp. and are excited to have opened a new clinic in Bakersfield," said Dr Marvin Campos, Medical Director, Kaiser Permanente Kern County. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings by providing convenient, innovative, high-quality health care to Northwest Bakersfield.”

The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend. Holiday hours vary.

This is the 31st Target clinic affiliated with Kaiser Permanente across Southern California.