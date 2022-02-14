Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

Kaiser Permanente opens new Target clinic in Northwest Bakersfield

items.[0].image.alt
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente opened a new Target clinic in Northwest Bakersfield. The clinic at 9100 Rosedale Highway offers care to members and non-members.
Kaiser Permanente Target clinic - Rosedale Highway
Posted at 12:11 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 15:11:29-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kaiser Permanente opened a new Target clinic in Northwest Bakersfield.

The clinic at 9100 Rosedale Highway offers care to members and non-members and patients can schedule an appointment online.

“We are proud of our continued partnership with Target Corp. and are excited to have opened a new clinic in Bakersfield," said Dr Marvin Campos, Medical Director, Kaiser Permanente Kern County. “We look forward to expanding our service offerings by providing convenient, innovative, high-quality health care to Northwest Bakersfield.”

The clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend. Holiday hours vary.

This is the 31st Target clinic affiliated with Kaiser Permanente across Southern California.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

Looking for a Little Good News?