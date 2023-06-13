KCPH 'Know Your Numbers' nutrition initiative coming to East Bakersfield

Kern County Public Health is inviting the community to take part in their free Know Your Numbers program, coming to the Public Health building in East Bakersfield.

Know Your Numbers is a 7-week program focused on improving nutrition and fitness. It's a traveling program that has been visiting various locations in Kern County since 2018. Now, KCPH is bringing the program to their East Bakersfield location at 1800 Mt. Vernon Avenue for the first time.

"I am so happy to see that Public Health is bringing this free program aimed at improving our health and fitness to East Bakersfield!" said Kern County District 5 Supervisor Leticia Perez. "I hope the East Bakersfield community embraces this chance to get first-rate instruction and fitness coaching in our neighborhood."

The first Know Your Numbers session at Public Health in East Bakersfield will take place Thursday, June 15 between 4:00 and 5:00 pm. Participants will start with a free initial health screening, including learning their blood pressure, as well as their sugar and cholesterol levels.

Over the following 7 weeks, participants will receive weekly nutrition and fitness coaching on Thursdays from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the East Bakersfield Public Health location from qualified instructors.

The program will run through July 27, when participants will undergo another round of screenings for blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. This will allow participants to see for themselves how their choices can impact their health.

"We are so excited to bring our traveling health and fitness program here to our public health building for the first time," said Director of Kern County Public Health Brynn Carrigan. "Serving our entire community is what we strive for daily, but being able to offer this free program to our neighbors in East Bakersfield is very special to us."

For more information about the Know Your Numbers program from Kern County Public Health, please visit the Know Your Numbers website.